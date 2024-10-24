Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) PT Raised to $244.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $195.00 to $244.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.27.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

NYSE RCL opened at $201.14 on Tuesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1-year low of $78.35 and a 1-year high of $204.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.69 and a 200-day moving average of $158.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $51.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.61.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total transaction of $518,445.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,629.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total value of $518,445.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,629.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $919,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,095,164.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCL. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 905.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 257.4% in the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.