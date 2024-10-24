Ryan Goosen Sells 239,013 Shares of Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT) Stock

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Ryan Goosen sold 239,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.14, for a total transaction of C$271,877.29.

PMT stock opened at C$0.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.31, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.47. Perpetual Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 3.06.

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Perpetual Energy had a negative net margin of 30.08% and a negative return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of C$4.86 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Perpetual Energy Inc. will post 0.0547619 EPS for the current year.

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. The company's portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta. Perpetual Energy Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

