Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) PT Raised to $140.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) had its price target raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $119.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.83.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 8.1 %

STX stock opened at $103.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.22 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.55. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $64.12 and a 52-week high of $115.32.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.28. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 181.82%.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In other news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 1,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $126,558.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,672.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total value of $1,869,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,270 shares in the company, valued at $61,148,074.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 1,131 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $126,558.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,672.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,298 shares of company stock worth $22,814,576 in the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STX. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 269.1% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 753 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,105 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,708 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

