Segment Wealth Management LLC Acquires 12,030 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 90.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,282 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,030 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,888,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,665,963,000 after purchasing an additional 27,254,172 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,904,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $335,891,000 after acquiring an additional 257,658 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 23.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,130,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $204,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,648 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.6% during the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 10,717,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $196,558,000 after acquiring an additional 272,648 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 45.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,959,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $182,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135,457 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMI. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Argus upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 25,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $529,555.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 25,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $529,555.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $2,101,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 916,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,261,400.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 817,040 shares of company stock valued at $19,747,879. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of KMI opened at $24.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.91 and a one year high of $25.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.61.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

