Segment Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,869,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,954,000 after purchasing an additional 663,012 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 43.2% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,426,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,763,000 after buying an additional 732,443 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,734,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,809,000 after acquiring an additional 163,333 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,572,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,978,000 after acquiring an additional 667,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,557,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,023,000 after acquiring an additional 193,736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $90.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.52. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $56.85 and a 12 month high of $92.20. The firm has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $1,535,133.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,419,476.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $111,190.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,014,095.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $1,535,133.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,419,476.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,010 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,855. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.15.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

