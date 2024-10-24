Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $220,000 Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Segment Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,486 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 23.9% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,367 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 54.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 97,953 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $14,499,000 after acquiring an additional 34,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Expedia Group by 296.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 860 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,163.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,829,740. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,829,740. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $1,501,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 198,505 shares in the company, valued at $29,811,480.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,390,191 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

EXPE opened at $158.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.70. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $164.65. The company has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.79.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.34. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 47.55%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXPE. Truist Financial began coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Expedia Group

Expedia Group Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.