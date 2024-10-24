Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $315,000 Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Segment Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A increased its position in Dollar General by 68.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 9,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 55,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 26,941 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 99,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after acquiring an additional 53,033 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Dollar General by 237.5% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DG opened at $81.04 on Thursday. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $168.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). Dollar General had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Dollar General from $118.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Dollar General from $169.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.84.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Dollar General

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $208,957.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,819.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.40 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,298,812. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $208,957.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,819.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.