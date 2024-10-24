Segment Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.3% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $19,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Gordon Haskett raised Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $410.67.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $399.64 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $421.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $388.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The stock has a market cap of $396.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

