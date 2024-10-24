Segment Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 37,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 40,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.93.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,683.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:JNJ opened at $165.86 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $143.13 and a one year high of $168.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $399.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $22.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Further Reading

