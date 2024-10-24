Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get Senseonics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SENS

Senseonics Price Performance

NYSE SENS opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.41. The company has a market cap of $180.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.17, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Senseonics has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $0.75.

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 million. Senseonics had a negative return on equity of 299.69% and a negative net margin of 335.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Senseonics will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Senseonics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Senseonics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,525,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,963,000 after acquiring an additional 155,715 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Senseonics by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 909,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 211,128 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Senseonics by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 415,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 85,501 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Senseonics by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 367,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Senseonics in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. 12.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Senseonics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.