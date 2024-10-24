Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 8 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 752 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Booking in the third quarter worth $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Booking by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the third quarter worth about $29,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $4,313.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $146.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4,029.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,838.71. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,733.04 and a 52 week high of $4,395.00.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $37.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley decreased their price target on Booking from $4,900.00 to $4,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Booking from $3,976.00 to $4,173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Booking from $4,500.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Booking from $4,350.00 to $5,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,164.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,379.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

