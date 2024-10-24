Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.56 Million Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,903 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LHX. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,928,000 after buying an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.68, for a total value of $731,103.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,328 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,095.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $245.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.55 and a 12-month high of $250.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on L3Harris Technologies

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.