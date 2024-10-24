Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 6,456 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,662 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,456 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 48,916 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 44,144 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 30,380 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 18,346 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F opened at $11.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.56.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

