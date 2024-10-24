Signaturefd LLC Acquires 77 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 172.7% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 30 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 93 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.99, for a total value of $76,352.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,862,689.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 93 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.99, for a total value of $76,352.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,862,689.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.91, for a total value of $467,097.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,334.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,043 shares of company stock worth $8,282,119 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Equinix from $859.00 to $865.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Equinix from $915.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Equinix from $870.00 to $980.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $918.40.

Equinix Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $891.16 on Thursday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $677.80 and a 12-month high of $914.93. The stock has a market cap of $84.58 billion, a PE ratio of 89.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $858.53 and a 200-day moving average of $799.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by ($4.72). Equinix had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.91%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

