Signaturefd LLC Buys 228 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 287,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,811,000 after acquiring an additional 58,219 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 361,166 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,456,000 after purchasing an additional 52,824 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 321,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,537,000 after purchasing an additional 135,548 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,847,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 2,037.3% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $9,235,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,893.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $450,320.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,942,663.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $9,235,590.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,893.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $145.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.23. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEL has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.82.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

