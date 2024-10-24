Signaturefd LLC Increases Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,214 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 395.1% during the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,622,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $666,260,000 after buying an additional 2,092,519 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,218,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,643,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,726,042,000 after purchasing an additional 643,011 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1,445.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 395,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,404,000 after purchasing an additional 369,581 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 17.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,235,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $313,968,000 after purchasing an additional 186,306 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $306.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.74 and a 52-week high of $317.91. The stock has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.42 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $284.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.21.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $313.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $302.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PWR

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In related news, COO James Redgie Probst sold 34,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total transaction of $8,841,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,541,390.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total transaction of $6,318,302.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,631 shares in the company, valued at $2,875,791.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James Redgie Probst sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total value of $8,841,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,541,390.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,357 shares of company stock worth $53,115,572 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.