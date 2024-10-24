Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Director Eugenia Ulasewicz Sells 3,333 Shares

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 3,333 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total value of $332,066.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,848.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $93.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.10. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $67.18 and a 1 year high of $112.06.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 2.9% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,949,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,562,000 after buying an additional 193,977 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 6.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,386,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,809,000 after buying an additional 149,934 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 6.5% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,069,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,347,000 after buying an additional 126,726 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 844,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,644,000 after purchasing an additional 351,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 691,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,940,000 after purchasing an additional 76,534 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on SIG. UBS Group cut their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com cut Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.60.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Featured Stories

