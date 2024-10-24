Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Stephens

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Stephens from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SMPL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Friday, June 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Simply Good Foods

Simply Good Foods Stock Down 0.8 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock opened at $32.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.05. Simply Good Foods has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.63.

In other news, SVP Stuart E. Jr. Heflin sold 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $36,437.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,346.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 182.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 236.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.