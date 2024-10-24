SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) EVP Kelli Keough Sells 9,308 Shares of Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $96,430.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 152,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,823.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Monday, September 23rd, Kelli Keough sold 9,308 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $74,370.92.

On Thursday, August 22nd, Kelli Keough sold 24,939 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $181,057.14.

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $10.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average of $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.21. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $10.65. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.70.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,826,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,632,000 after buying an additional 1,366,271 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 263.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,083,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,478,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482,683 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,457,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,737,000 after purchasing an additional 690,638 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 176.3% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,767,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870,610 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 130.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,357,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SOFI has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded SoFi Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

