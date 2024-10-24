Sound Energy (LON:SOU) Shares Down 5.8% – Should You Sell?

Sound Energy plc (LON:SOU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.75 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.80 ($0.01). 1,106,503 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 3,558,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.85 ($0.01).

Sound Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.82, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 5.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.10 million, a P/E ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.87.

About Sound Energy

Sound Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of gas assets in Morocco. It operates through exploration and appraisal; and development and production segments. The company holds 75% interests in the Greater Tendrara project that covers an area of approximately 14,411 square kilometers; the Tendrara project, which covers an area of approximately 133.5 square kilometers; and the Anoual project covering an area of approximately 8,873 square kilometers located in Eastern Morocco, as well as the Sidi Mokhtar project that covers an area of approximately 4,712 square kilometers.

