SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 1,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $570.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $562.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $547.69. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $424.22 and a twelve month high of $585.50.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

