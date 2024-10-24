Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Buys Shares of 55,000 Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Elliman by 27.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 190,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 41,230 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Elliman by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 786,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 423,875 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Douglas Elliman by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 291,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 103,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Douglas Elliman by 5.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,789,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,987,000 after buying an additional 209,393 shares during the last quarter. 59.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DOUG opened at $1.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.37. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $3.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.49.

Douglas Elliman ( NYSE:DOUG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Douglas Elliman had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.11%. The firm had revenue of $285.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.43 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Douglas Elliman Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Douglas Elliman Inc owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.

