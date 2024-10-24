Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $725,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 54.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 12.2% in the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 129,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 77,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $28.86 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The company has a market capitalization of $163.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -481.00, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,800.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.91.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

