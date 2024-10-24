Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Lake Street Private Wealth LLC

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,246 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 498.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,143. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,143. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX stock opened at $97.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SBUX. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Baird R W upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Starbucks from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.48.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SBUX

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.