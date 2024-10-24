State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lessened its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,992 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,632 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STT. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 411.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 517 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.
State Street Stock Performance
Shares of State Street stock opened at $91.45 on Thursday. State Street Co. has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $94.60. The company has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.86.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
STT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.39.
Check Out Our Latest Report on STT
Insider Buying and Selling at State Street
In other State Street news, EVP John Plansky sold 13,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.32, for a total value of $1,265,603.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,032,462.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About State Street
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than State Street
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Chinese Stocks Cool Off: Time to Buy the Dip in These 2 Stocks?
- About the Markup Calculator
- Goldman Sachs Highlights 3 Top Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Walmart is Up 56% YTD, Is it Still a Top Consumer Staples Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.