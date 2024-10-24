Steven H. Collis Sells 21,509 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Stock

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.80, for a total value of $5,071,822.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,223,750.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Cencora Stock Performance
NYSE:COR opened at $234.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.88. The stock has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.44. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.75 and a 1-year high of $247.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.
Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $74.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.32 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 266.60% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Cencora Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COR. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth $501,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the first quarter worth $134,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the first quarter worth $845,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cencora in the first quarter valued at about $272,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.44.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COR
Cencora Company Profile
Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.
See Also
