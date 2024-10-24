Superloop Limited (ASX:SLC) Insider Paul Tyler Acquires 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Superloop Limited (ASX:SLC – Get Free Report) insider Paul Tyler acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.48 ($0.32) per share, with a total value of A$484,000.00 ($322,666.67).

Superloop Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.38, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

About Superloop

Superloop Limited operates as a telecommunications and internet service provider in Australia. It operates through Consumer, Business, and Wholesale segments. The Consumer segment offers internet and mobile phone products for domestic residential use. The Business segment provides NBN TC2 and enterprise ethernet, internet access, dark fibre, fixed wireless access, third party access, mobile 4G, SD-WAN, security, VoIP, and managed Wifi.

