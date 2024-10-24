Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Makes New Investment in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 253 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.7% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of URI stock opened at $833.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.68. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $387.01 and a 12-month high of $861.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $766.03 and a 200-day moving average of $705.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.48 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

A number of analysts have commented on URI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on United Rentals from $860.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $714.92.

In other news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,100. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

