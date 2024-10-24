Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Purchases 817 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% in the third quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 566.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 112,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $45,432,000 after purchasing an additional 95,288 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $399.64 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $421.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $388.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.43. The company has a market cap of $396.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. Home Depot’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Melius Research began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $410.67.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

