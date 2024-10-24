Taylor Morrison Home’s (TMHC) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $65.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.17.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $67.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.96. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $37.23 and a 1 year high of $71.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.53.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.06. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $118,440.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,195,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,347,347.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 28,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $1,928,676.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,197,057 shares in the company, valued at $149,949,140.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $118,440.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,195,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,347,347.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,072 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,157 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 263.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

