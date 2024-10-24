Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $15.89 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Telos Capital Management Inc. cut its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.7% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $15,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.1% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 17,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Strategic Planning Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 24,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 6,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $223.42 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $214.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.19 and a fifty-two week high of $225.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

