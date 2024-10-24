Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Has $214,000 Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 43.6% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Long bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,308,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,562,909.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas E. Long acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $313,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,308,859 shares in the company, valued at $67,562,909.12. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kelcy L. Warren acquired 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $47,040,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 123,385,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,686,992. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 3,040,000 shares of company stock worth $47,667,200 in the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

NYSE:ET opened at $16.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $55.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.66. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $16.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.