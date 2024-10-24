Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Takes $245,000 Position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of BILL by 4.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BILL by 75.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in BILL by 57.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in BILL by 4.4% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in BILL by 100.0% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BILL shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of BILL from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of BILL from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of BILL from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BILL from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.71.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte purchased 42,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.60 per share, with a total value of $2,095,500.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,750.40. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John R. Rettig purchased 21,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.40 per share, with a total value of $1,043,525.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,975,415.60. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte bought 42,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.60 per share, for a total transaction of $2,095,500.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,750.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 68,372 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,826 and have sold 3,808 shares valued at $209,866. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $55.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.11 and a twelve month high of $105.81.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $343.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.27 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

