Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Cut to $190.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $198.00 to $190.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.95.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $201.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $184.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.49. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $214.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 31.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $1.36 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,238.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $789,224.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,035,956.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,238.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Texas Instruments

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Texas Instruments by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 234,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,535,000 after purchasing an additional 9,608 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,005,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,538,000 after buying an additional 145,328 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 174,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,909,000 after buying an additional 65,512 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 316,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,124,000 after acquiring an additional 205,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Texas Instruments by 454.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,256,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.