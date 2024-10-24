Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Raised to $298.00 at Evercore ISI

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $268.00 to $298.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.95.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $201.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.49. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $214.66. The company has a market capitalization of $184.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.43 and a 200-day moving average of $194.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,233,101.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Instruments

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 234,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,535,000 after acquiring an additional 9,608 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,005,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,538,000 after purchasing an additional 145,328 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 174,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,909,000 after acquiring an additional 65,512 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 316,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,124,000 after acquiring an additional 205,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 454.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,256,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.