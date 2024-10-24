Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) PT Lowered to $175.00 at Robert W. Baird

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TXN. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $203.00 to $198.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.95.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $201.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $184.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.43 and a 200-day moving average of $194.99. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $214.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 29.15%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.65%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $789,224.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,035,956.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at $6,035,956.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,238.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Instruments

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,572,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,778,648,000 after buying an additional 536,206 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,715,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,002,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,828 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,831,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,523,415,000 after purchasing an additional 64,067 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,955,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,158,495,000 after purchasing an additional 348,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% during the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 4,271,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $744,218,000 after purchasing an additional 104,806 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

