TFG Advisers LLC Acquires New Position in ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY)

TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPRY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,886,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,500,000 after acquiring an additional 779,969 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $2,790,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 861.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 111,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 99,986 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 128,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 13,545 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 69,394 shares during the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ARS Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $1,488,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,298,499 shares in the company, valued at $19,321,665.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 100,000 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $1,488,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,298,499 shares in the company, valued at $19,321,665.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Dorsey sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,360. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,055,895 shares of company stock valued at $14,619,032. Company insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPRY. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James upgraded ARS Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. William Blair raised shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Leerink Partners increased their price target on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of SPRY stock opened at $16.05 on Thursday. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $17.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.92 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.92.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

