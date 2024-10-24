TFG Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

TFG Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,167,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,358,000 after buying an additional 218,418 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,419,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,144,000 after acquiring an additional 312,818 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,995,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,164,000 after acquiring an additional 323,995 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 44.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,431,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,985,000 after purchasing an additional 747,277 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,283,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,006,000 after purchasing an additional 31,453 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $40.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.71 and its 200 day moving average is $38.30. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $32.16 and a 1 year high of $42.88.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

