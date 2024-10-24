TFG Advisers LLC Invests $225,000 in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at $870,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Aviso Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 110.7% in the second quarter. Aviso Wealth Management now owns 1,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth approximately $1,133,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 160,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $74,027,000 after purchasing an additional 14,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.
Northrop Grumman Stock Performance
Shares of NOC stock opened at $516.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $522.88 and a 200 day moving average of $480.30. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $418.60 and a 1 year high of $555.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.34.
Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.62%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $587.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen raised shares of Northrop Grumman to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $474.00 to $575.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $579.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $535.00.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Northrop Grumman
Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman
In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total value of $663,330.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,917.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $695,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total value of $663,330.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,917.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,879 shares of company stock worth $1,410,703. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
About Northrop Grumman
Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Northrop Grumman
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Chinese Stocks Cool Off: Time to Buy the Dip in These 2 Stocks?
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Goldman Sachs Highlights 3 Top Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Walmart is Up 56% YTD, Is it Still a Top Consumer Staples Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.