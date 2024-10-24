TFG Advisers LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,680 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Jabil by 3.5% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Jabil by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jabil by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its holdings in Jabil by 0.7% in the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 17,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JBL opened at $122.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.85 and a 1-year high of $156.94.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.08. Jabil had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.91%.

In related news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total value of $474,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,908,981.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total value of $474,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,753 shares in the company, valued at $12,908,981.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Matthew Crowley sold 2,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $280,559.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,776.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,651 shares of company stock worth $929,005. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JBL. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Jabil from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

