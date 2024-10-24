TFG Advisers LLC Raises Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.2% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MPC opened at $153.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $54.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.37. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $140.98 and a 12 month high of $221.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.39.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.03. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $38.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPC. Mizuho dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Tudor Pickering lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $196.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

