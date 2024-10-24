The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) CEO Dennis H. Nelson Sells 20,453 Shares

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 20,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $879,479.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,842,999 shares in the company, valued at $79,248,957. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Buckle Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BKE opened at $42.61 on Thursday. The Buckle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.16 and a fifty-two week high of $48.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.63. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $282.39 million for the quarter. Buckle had a return on equity of 46.17% and a net margin of 16.69%.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Buckle

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Buckle’s payout ratio is 33.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Buckle by 52.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Buckle in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 119.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Buckle by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 217.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. 53.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKE. UBS Group dropped their price target on Buckle from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com cut Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

