The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Holdings Lifted by Lecap Asset Management Ltd.

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 73.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,191 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,452,000. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. now owns 775,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,122,000 after buying an additional 64,041 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 10.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 190,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,788,000 after buying an additional 17,925 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 37.9% in the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 28,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 7,829 shares during the period. Finally, Dudley & Shanley Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,650,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:SCHW opened at $71.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $127.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.97. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.59.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 29,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $2,150,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 551,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,783,900.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 29,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $2,150,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 551,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,783,900.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,345 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $4,521,259.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 60,619,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,396,116,784.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,001 shares of company stock worth $12,512,592 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

