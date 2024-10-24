The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,487 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 240.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 11,782 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at $206,000. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

The Cigna Group stock opened at $317.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.50. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $253.95 and a 52 week high of $370.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $60.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $402.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $384.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.79.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $922,151.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,264.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

