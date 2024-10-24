The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 14,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.1% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Daiwa America upgraded Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $410.67.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $399.64 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $421.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $388.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

