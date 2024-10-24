The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Westhampton Capital LLC

Westhampton Capital LLC reduced its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,080 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $33,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $399.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $396.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $388.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.43. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $421.56.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Home Depot from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.67.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

