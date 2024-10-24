The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Director Gokul Rajaram Sells 1,355 Shares

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total transaction of $159,740.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,898.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gokul Rajaram also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 24th, Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $147,695.00.

Trade Desk Price Performance

TTD stock opened at $117.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.88. The stock has a market cap of $57.60 billion, a PE ratio of 234.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $60.23 and a one year high of $120.78.

Institutional Trading of Trade Desk

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 1.9% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 18,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 4,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.97.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Stories

