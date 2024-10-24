The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,685 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 119.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $160,712.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,846.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $147,695.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,269,019. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $160,712.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,846.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,557,897 shares of company stock valued at $170,121,565. 9.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

TTD opened at $117.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $57.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.88. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.23 and a twelve month high of $120.78.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.97.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Further Reading

