Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC Buys 113 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 18,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 199,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,992,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,899,000 after buying an additional 18,182 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 15,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the third quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 3,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.94.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of JPM opened at $223.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $641.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $135.19 and a twelve month high of $225.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.09.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.89%.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
