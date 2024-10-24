Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Given New $295.00 Price Target at Barclays

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $286.00 to $295.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.90.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TRV

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

TRV opened at $257.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $234.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.62. Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $157.33 and a twelve month high of $269.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.45. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 17.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total transaction of $10,541,102.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,870.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total value of $10,541,102.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,924 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,870.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 3,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.45, for a total transaction of $1,026,433.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,671.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelers Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 39.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.